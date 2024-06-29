Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

PANW traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

