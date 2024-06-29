Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

BX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

