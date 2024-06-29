Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Trinity Capital worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 788,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,561. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

