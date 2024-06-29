Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,643.40. 249,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,272. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,616.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

