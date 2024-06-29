Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,924. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.