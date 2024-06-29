Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. 3,553,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,811. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

