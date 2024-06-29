Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 2.6% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,559.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.21.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.55.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

