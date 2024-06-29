Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 314 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.78. 55,119,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,682,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.