Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,600,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

