Truist Financial Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 48.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 120,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 544,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

