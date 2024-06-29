Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

CAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 7,264,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

