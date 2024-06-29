Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $787.32. 769,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,991. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $779.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

