Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

