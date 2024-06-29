Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.