TXO Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXO stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,684.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

