Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 5.5 %
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 5,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,293. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
