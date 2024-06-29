Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 5.5 %

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 5,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,293. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

