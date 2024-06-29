Uniswap Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00014567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $155.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00122359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009562 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.00822676 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1055 active market(s) with $168,424,317.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

