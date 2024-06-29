United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

X stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 58.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

