Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
UMGP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
