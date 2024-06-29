Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UTI opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

