Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UE opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 63.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,302,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 516,317 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 296,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 41,478 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

