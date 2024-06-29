US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
UTWO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
