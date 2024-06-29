US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 115,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,609. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.