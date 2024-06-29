US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ XBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 115,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.