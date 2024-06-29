Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 0.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $14,669,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

MTN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. 1,443,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,723. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.