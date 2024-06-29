Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.99

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 7864965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Vale Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

