VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Announces Dividend of $0.11

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1055 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
BATS XMPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 23,682 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.
About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF
