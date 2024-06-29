VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1882 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555,901 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
