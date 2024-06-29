Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VTEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. 26,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19.
About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
