Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

