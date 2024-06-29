Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 3rd

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCEB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.