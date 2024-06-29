Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,419,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

