Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 412,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 116,958 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 57,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

