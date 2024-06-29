Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,640 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $118.60. 991,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

