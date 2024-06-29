Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. 4,724,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.