Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VONG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

