Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 625,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

