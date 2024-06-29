Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 3rd

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.444 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
