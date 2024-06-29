Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on July 3rd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VTC stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
