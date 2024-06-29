Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 4th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

