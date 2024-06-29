Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

