Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.30 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.65). Approximately 2,105,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,472,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.65 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VANQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 123 ($1.56) to GBX 66 ($0.84) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

About Vanquis Banking Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.19. The company has a market capitalization of £128.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,505.00 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.