Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSTE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,972. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

About Vast Renewables

