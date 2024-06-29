Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 3,094.9% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares in the company, valued at $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 32,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,383. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

