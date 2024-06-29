Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 3,094.9% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares in the company, valued at $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 32,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,383. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
