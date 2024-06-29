Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
