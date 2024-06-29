Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million.

