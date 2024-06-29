Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $243.22

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.22 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 175.41 ($2.23). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 469,251 shares trading hands.

Victoria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The company has a market capitalization of £203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,280.60). 34.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

See Also

