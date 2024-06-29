VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.99.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
