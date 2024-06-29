VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Position Reduced by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

