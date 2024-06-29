Vicus Capital Acquires 510 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

