Vicus Capital Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

SPGI stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. 3,028,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

